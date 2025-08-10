Axis Max Life Insurance likely to grow 3-5% more than industry in FY26

Continuing with the growth momentum seen in the first quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), Axis Max Life Insurance will grow 3-5 per cent more than the industry in the current financial year, said Sumit Madan, senior director and chief distribution officer of the company. The insurer plans to become the third largest private life insurer with a balanced product and channel mix.

Madan is the MD & CEO-designate of the life insurer. He will succeed Prashant Tripathy effective from October 1.

In Q1FY26, the insurer recorded 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in gross written premium to ₹6,397 crore. The total annualised premium equivalent (APE) of the insurer increased by 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,668 crore. The number of policies sold also reported a 10 per cent increase Y-o-Y to 166,000 in the quarter.