Non-life insurers post muted 2.7% premium growth in July, shows data

Non-life insurers reported a muted 2.76 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in premiums in July, owing to a decline in premiums reported by multi-line general insurers.

Data from the General Insurance Council show that the non-life insurance industry’s total premiums stood at Rs 29,729.8 crore. General insurers reported a marginal 0.32 per cent Y-o-Y drop in premiums to Rs 24,480 crore, while standalone health insurers posted a modest 10 per cent Y-o-Y rise in premiums to Rs 3,622 crore.

Among the larger players, New India Assurance reported a 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y increase to Rs 4,136 crore, while ICICI Lombard saw a 10.21 per cent decline to Rs 2,482.96 crore. HDFC Ergo posted a 26.36 per cent drop to Rs 1,216.2 crore. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance reported a 13 per cent fall to Rs 2,101.8 crore, while Tata AIG General Insurance posted 5.87 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 1,556.23 crore.

Among state-owned general insurers, National Insurance recorded a 17.19 per cent Y-o-Y decline in premiums, Oriental Insurance slipped marginally to Rs 2,058.83 crore, and United India Insurance posted a 7.38 per cent rise to Rs 2,221.7 crore. Standalone health insurers recorded 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth in July 2026, with total premiums reaching Rs 3,622 crore. Star Health & Allied Insurance saw a 3.4 per cent rise to Rs 1,518.5 crore, while Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company recorded a 10.03 per cent increase to Rs 637 crore. For the April–July period of FY26, non-life insurers reported a 7.11 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premiums to Rs 1.09 trillion, aided by healthy growth in both general and standalone health insurance segments, according to data from the General Insurance Council.