Non-life insurers post muted 2.7% premium growth in July, shows data

General insurers report flat premiums in July while standalone health insurers see modest growth; overall momentum slows amid accounting changes, weak motor segment

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Non-life insurers reported a muted 2.76 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in premiums in July, owing to a decline in premiums reported by multi-line general insurers.
 
Data from the General Insurance Council show that the non-life insurance industry’s total premiums stood at Rs 29,729.8 crore. General insurers reported a marginal 0.32 per cent Y-o-Y drop in premiums to Rs 24,480 crore, while standalone health insurers posted a modest 10 per cent Y-o-Y rise in premiums to Rs 3,622 crore.
 
Among the larger players, New India Assurance reported a 16.3 per cent Y-o-Y increase to Rs 4,136 crore, while ICICI Lombard saw a 10.21 per cent decline to Rs 2,482.96 crore. HDFC Ergo posted a 26.36 per cent drop to Rs 1,216.2 crore. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance reported a 13 per cent fall to Rs 2,101.8 crore, while Tata AIG General Insurance posted 5.87 per cent Y-o-Y growth to Rs 1,556.23 crore.
 
Among state-owned general insurers, National Insurance recorded a 17.19 per cent Y-o-Y decline in premiums, Oriental Insurance slipped marginally to Rs 2,058.83 crore, and United India Insurance posted a 7.38 per cent rise to Rs 2,221.7 crore.
 
Standalone health insurers recorded 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth in July 2026, with total premiums reaching Rs 3,622 crore. Star Health & Allied Insurance saw a 3.4 per cent rise to Rs 1,518.5 crore, while Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company recorded a 10.03 per cent increase to Rs 637 crore.
 
For the April–July period of FY26, non-life insurers reported a 7.11 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premiums to Rs 1.09 trillion, aided by healthy growth in both general and standalone health insurance segments, according to data from the General Insurance Council.
 
However, this growth has moderated compared to the 12.15 per cent Y-o-Y increase seen during the same period in FY25, primarily due to a change in accounting norms and tepid growth in the motor insurance segment.
 
General insurers reported 6.36 per cent Y-o-Y growth in premiums to Rs 94,240.53 crore, while standalone health insurers posted nearly 10.1 per cent growth to Rs 12,773 crore during the same period.

Topics :Private insurersNon-life insurersInsurance Sector

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

