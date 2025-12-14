100% FDI in insurance: Distribution woes may cap foreign participation

The Union Cabinet’s decision to raise the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to 100 per cent is unlikely to significantly boost foreign investment, as distribution remains a critical factor, requiring overseas players to partner with Indian businesses, experts said. At the same time, interest is expected to be higher in general and health insurance than in life insurance, which is far more dependent on distribution networks.

In addition, the proposed change in the net owned funds (NOF) for foreign reinsurers to Rs 1,000 crore from Rs 5,000 crore is likely to bring them on a par with the IFSC Insurance Office (IIO) in GIFT City and might nudge some interest from foreign reinsurers to enter through the mainland route, they said.

Why may 100 per cent FDI not translate into large foreign inflows? According to Kamlesh Rao, managing director and chief executive officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, while the proposal to increase the FDI limit is a progressive step that will lead to fresh thinking, product innovation and other aspects, in turn strengthening customer experience, the business is deeply dependent on the distribution system and cannot be replaced overnight. “Our growth model has been built over decades on the strength of deeply entrenched distribution ecosystems — agency networks, bancassurance partnerships that for many players contribute 50 per cent or more, and long-standing institutional relationships. These are not easily replicated overnight, even with deeper pockets. So while the move may encourage more global players to explore India, translating that interest into meaningful scale will depend on how effectively new entrants can navigate this distribution landscape,” he said.

The FDI limit in the insurance sector was raised from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in 2021, which did not result in a significant increase in foreign insurers’ interest, and is likely to be the same even after it is raised to 100 per cent. What does the current ownership landscape in insurance show? There are 27 life insurance companies in India, with Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Aviva Life Insurance and Generali Central Life Insurance having 74 per cent foreign ownership. In the non-life insurance segment, Zurich acquired a 70 per cent stake in Zurich Kotak General Insurance in 2024. Also, Prudential Group Holdings Ltd, a UK subsidiary of Prudential Plc, has announced a joint venture with a 70 per cent stake with Vama — owned by HCL Group holding the remaining 30 per cent — to set up a standalone health insurer.

Why could 100 per cent FDI still attract some new entrants? However, some experts believe the 100 per cent FDI norm gives foreign players authority and management control, which could act as an incentive. Also, players are more likely to focus on non-life insurance due to lower dependence on the agency-driven distribution model. “Global insurers are likely to have more interest to enter the Indian market post the proposed change in FDI norms as it will get additional control. However, the interest is likely to be more on the non-life insurance than life insurance sector due to the higher dependence on the agency and bancassurance channel for distribution in the latter. There is a need for a bigger distribution partner in the segment. Whereas, in case of general or health insurance it is easier to acquire a customer,” said Aravind Venugopal, partner, Khaitan & Co.

Amit Roy, partner and leader, insurance and allied businesses, PwC India, said, “This is a watershed moment for the industry, because there will be a lot of meaningful foreign players, because 100 per cent is something which gives management control. In the case of 74 per cent, the control was still in the hands of Indian investors. Insurance is a deep-pocket business – you need to have capital and conviction. Even in life insurance a lot more players will come, and distribution will evolve gradually in a different way. I am also expecting more reforms. Also, there will be more traction towards life insurance business, also because of evolving opportunities – like the growing silver economy.”

How could lower NOF change reinsurers’ entry route choices? Also, the government’s proposed change to reduce NOF for foreign reinsurers to Rs 1,000 crore is likely to nudge them to enter through the mainland route instead of GIFT City, as it puts them on a par with IIOs. Currently, India has 12 foreign reinsurance branches (FRBs) including Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re and Lloyd’s of London. “In the last five years there hasn't been any new foreign reinsurance branch (FRB) application with the exception of a couple of syndicates in Lloyd's India platform. GIFT City has witnessed a significant surge in applications from foreign reinsurers. Easing a key eligibility criterion may witness some interest from foreign reinsurers. However, it is pertinent to note that there are a range of other benefits under the GIFT City regulatory framework apart from lower NOF requirements for foreign reinsurers considering GIFT City,” said Satyendra Shrivastava, senior partner, Consortia Legal.