Home / Finance / Insurance / Draft Insurance Amendment Bill: Stricter safeguards on cards for life funds

Draft Insurance Amendment Bill: Stricter safeguards on cards for life funds

The Bill also places a cap on payments made from the surplus towards debentures. Payments, including interest, cannot exceed 50 per cent of the disclosed surplus

life insurance, general insurance, Q1 FY26 profits, VNB margin, ULIP impact, LIC margin, SBI Life, HDFC Life, ICICI Lombard, insurance profitability
The Bill also proposed that the corporation establish a zonal office at each of the following places, namely, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Kanpur and Chennai
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:45 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The government has circulated among members of Parliament a new draft of the Amendment of Insurance laws Bill, 2025, proposing stricter safeguards on the utilisation of life insurance funds and other specified insurance business funds, particularly for dividend payouts, bonuses, and servicing of debentures.
 
According to the proposed Bill, life insurers or other notified classes of insurance will not be permitted to directly or indirectly use any portion of the insurance fund for declaring dividends to shareholders.
 
They also can’t pay bonuses to policyholders, or service debentures, except from a surplus disclosed through an actuarial valuation.
 
Such surplus must be reflected in the valuation balance sheet in a format prescribed by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) and submitted as part of statutory returns.
 
The legislation further bars insurers from artificially inflating surpluses by transferring amounts from reserve funds, unless such contributions have already been recognised as revenue for the relevant insurance class prior to valuation.
 
An exception has been provided where reserve funds are built exclusively from earlier valuation surpluses already reported to the regulator.
 
The Bill also places a cap on payments made from the surplus towards debentures. Payments, including interest, cannot exceed 50 per cent of the disclosed surplus. Additionally, interest paid on debentures is capped at 10 per cent of the surplus, unless such interest is adjusted against interest credited to the insurance fund while determining the valuation assumptions. “Provided that payments made out of any such surplus in service of any debentures shall not exceed 50 per cent, of such surplus including any payment by way of interest on the debentures, and interest paid on the debentures shall not exceed 10 per cent, of any such surplus except when the interest paid on the debentures is offset against the interest credited to the fund or funds concerned in deciding the interest basis adopted in the valuation disclosing the aforesaid surplus,” said the Bill. Importantly, the proposed law limits the share of surplus that can be allocated to shareholders. In the case of participating policies, the shareholders’ share — including any guaranteed dividends — cannot exceed 10 per cent of the surplus, subject to limits specified by the regulator. For non-participating policies, the entire surplus may be allocated as permitted.
 
The Bill proposes amendments to three core pieces of legislation — the Insurance Act, 1938, the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999. 
 
The Bill also proposed that the aggregate holding of equity shares by foreign investors, including portfolio investors, in an Indian insurance company may be extended up to 100 per cent of the paid-up equity capital. This measure is intended to accelerate growth in the insurance sector. 
 
The Bill also proposed that the corporation establish a zonal office at each of the following places, namely, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Kanpur and Chennai. Subject to the previous approval of the central government, it may establish other zonal offices as it thinks fit. Moreover, the Bill mandates the creation of the Policyholders' Education and Protection Fund. This fund will receive money from grants, donations, and sums realised from penalties imposed by the authority.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

100% FDI in Insurance: Legacy distribution remains hurdle for foreign firms

Insurance industry's premium growth tops 20% for the first time in FY26

Premium

DPDP rules lift cyber, D&O cover enquiries, but major demand yet to emerge

Premium

Govt, industry need to act on new age risks: General Insurance CEOs

Premium

Bima Sugam will make insurance inclusive, affordable, transparent: Experts

Topics :lawsInsurance Sectordividend

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story