Insurance sales to spike post-GST cut as customers delay purchases

Experts expect spike in health and life insurance sales post-September 22, 2025, after GST exemption on individual policies takes effect, but many customers are likely to defer purchases until then

insurers, insurance
premium
Insurance companies can either pass on the entire cost to customers in the form of increased premiums or reduce distribution costs.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 7:38 PM IST
Following the announcement of the GST exemption on individual life and health insurance policies, experts expect new buyers to defer their purchases until September 22, 2025, when the revised rates take effect. After this, a spike in sales is anticipated.
 
“We will see health insurance becoming more affordable, leading to a decent increase. We expect a spike in health insurance sales, but it will occur after September 22, 2025, when the new GST rates are applicable. Consumers are likely to postpone insurance purchases, creating a lull period until then,” an insurance official said.
 
Earlier this week, the GST Council exempted GST on all individual health insurance policies (including family floater policies and policies for senior citizens) and reinsurance to make insurance more affordable for the common man and increase insurance coverage in the country. With the GST on individual health and life insurance premiums reduced to nil from 18 per cent (which previously included input tax credit), consumers are expected to benefit from lower premiums.
 
“The change will have a huge impact in making insurance more affordable and accessible. It will take some time for customers to understand and purchase policies, but once they do, we expect more new buyers, including senior citizens, to purchase policies. As more policies are sold, operational costs are also likely to reduce,” an executive at a general insurance company said.
 
However, the withdrawal of Input Tax Credit (ITC) is likely to hinder insurers from passing on the entire benefit of the GST exemption to customers, and the absorption of these costs may impact the net premium.
 
According to Shivaji Thapliyal, Head of Research and Lead Analyst at Yes Securities, the exemption of GST without ITC benefits might negatively impact health insurers by 3-5 per cent of the premium if they do not take steps to mitigate the impact.
 
Analysts at Motilal Oswal explained, “Ceteris paribus, health insurers will have to bear the cost of approximately 4-5 per cent, which was previously availed as ITC. Assuming the base premium was Rs 100, and the customer was paying Rs 118 with GST, to maintain profitability, the insurer can increase the base premium from Rs 100 to Rs 104-105. Therefore, the customer will see the benefit of a lower premium by Rs 13-14 (down from Rs 118 earlier).”
 
Insurance companies can either pass on the entire cost to customers in the form of increased premiums or reduce distribution costs.
 
“The long-term consumer price is expected to decline due to the GST exemption for individual life and health insurance policies, including reinsurance. This will be partially offset by the premium hikes needed to accommodate the now non-creditable input tax costs. Since input services comprise a significant part of operational costs, the loss of ITC becomes a direct cost to insurers,” said Gulzar Didwania, Partner at Deloitte India, adding that the net average impact on gross premiums is estimated to be around 3-4 per cent for both life and health insurers, with each individual policy type having a different impact.
 
“If insurers don't pass this cost onto customers, they may see a direct reduction in their profit margins. Insurers may increase their base premiums to offset this incremental cost. However, for renewal premiums, IRDAI regulations prevent them from increasing the base premium for existing contracts. This could put financial pressure on insurers,” he said.

Topics :GST RevampHealth InsuranceLife InsuranceGST ratesInsurance sales

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

