New Irdai chairman Ajay Seth urges insurers to innovate using DPI framework

Ajay Seth, who assumed charge as chairman of Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (Irdai) this week, in his first statement has urged insurance companies to experiment and innovate using the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) rails.

Seth congratulated account aggregator (AA) ecosystem for making financial data sharing safe, simple, and consent-driven. He said the AA framework promotes the use of data, analytics and technology for designing insurance products that are more affordable, accessible, and tailored to people’s needs.

The AA framework was officially launched on September 2, 2021, establishing a secure, consent-based system for financial data sharing.