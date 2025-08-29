Home / Finance / Insurance / AHPI withdraws advisory to halt cashless services for Bajaj Allianz clients

AHPI withdraws advisory to halt cashless services for Bajaj Allianz clients

Last week, AHPI had directed member hospitals to suspend cashless services for Bajaj Allianz policyholders from September 1, citing unresolved disputes over tariffs with hospitals

health insurance plans
Earlier this week, industry body General Insurance Council (GIC) had also urged AHPI to withdraw its advisory, calling it “arbitrary” and disruptive to public trust in the health insurance ecosystem.
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI) has withdrawn its advisory asking member hospitals in north India to stop offering cashless treatment to Bajaj Allianz General Insurance policyholders, following a meeting with the insurer in Delhi on Thursday.
 
“After intense discussion, there was broad agreement on all the issues. Bajaj Allianz agreed to submit para-vice formal actions to AHPI by 29th September 2025,” AHPI said, as quoted by The Economic Times.
 
Tapan Singhel, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said: “We are pleased that the matter has been resolved in the interest of policyholders and citizens who must never face interruptions in their access to cashless healthcare. Cashless access is the backbone of health insurance and should never be compromised.”
 
He added that such episodes highlight the urgent need for a strong health regulator to safeguard citizens’ interests and ensure transparency and fairness across the healthcare ecosystem.

Background to the dispute

Last week, AHPI had directed member hospitals to suspend cashless services for Bajaj Allianz policyholders from September 1, citing disputes over tariffs and the delisting of hospitals. However, after the insurer accepted key demands — including initiating price negotiations with member hospitals and re-enlisting previously delisted facilities — AHPI agreed to revoke the advisory, Business Standard reported on Thursday.
 
“Our goal is to engage in constructive dialogue with insurers in the larger interest of patients. We urge all insurers to regularly revise tariffs, establish transparent grievance mechanisms, and respect clinical autonomy,” said Girdhar Gyani, director general of AHPI, after the meeting.

Industry response 

The meeting was attended by representatives of large hospital chains, including Medanta, Fortis, and Max. Earlier this week, industry body General Insurance Council (GIC) had also urged AHPI to withdraw its advisory, calling it “arbitrary” and disruptive to public trust in the health insurance ecosystem. Singhel, apart from leading Bajaj Allianz, also serves as chairman of GIC.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Top four life insurance companies covered 14 mn fewer lives in FY25

Insurance body asks AHPI to withdraw advisory on Bajaj Allianz, Care Health

Premium

GST rate rationalisation likely to drive growth in life and health policies

15K hospitals to suspend cashless services for Bajaj Allianz policyholders

GST on life, health insurance may be scrapped as Centre pushes exemption

Topics :Bajaj Allianz General Insurancehospitalshealth insurance policyBS Web Reportsgeneral insurance companies

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story