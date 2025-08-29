AHPI withdraws advisory to halt cashless services for Bajaj Allianz clients

The Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI) has withdrawn its advisory asking member hospitals in north India to stop offering cashless treatment to Bajaj Allianz General Insurance policyholders, following a meeting with the insurer in Delhi on Thursday.

“After intense discussion, there was broad agreement on all the issues. Bajaj Allianz agreed to submit para-vice formal actions to AHPI by 29th September 2025,” AHPI said, as quoted by The Economic Times.

Tapan Singhel, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, said: “We are pleased that the matter has been resolved in the interest of policyholders and citizens who must never face interruptions in their access to cashless healthcare. Cashless access is the backbone of health insurance and should never be compromised.”

He added that such episodes highlight the urgent need for a strong health regulator to safeguard citizens’ interests and ensure transparency and fairness across the healthcare ecosystem. ALSO READ: Insurance body asks AHPI to withdraw advisory on Bajaj Allianz, Care Health Background to the dispute Last week, AHPI had directed member hospitals to suspend cashless services for Bajaj Allianz policyholders from September 1, citing disputes over tariffs and the delisting of hospitals. However, after the insurer accepted key demands — including initiating price negotiations with member hospitals and re-enlisting previously delisted facilities — AHPI agreed to revoke the advisory, Business Standard reported on Thursday.