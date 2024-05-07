Home / Finance / Insurance / ICICI Prudential Life pays Rs 1,867 crore towards death claims in FY24

ICICI Prudential Life pays Rs 1,867 crore towards death claims in FY24

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Senior Executive Vice President, Customer Service, Amish Banker said in the last ten years the company has settled death claims totaling Rs 12,112 crore

For the fiscal year ended in March 2024, the company paid a total of Rs 1,867 crore in death claims, it added.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Tuesday said it has settled 99.17 per cent of death claims in just 1.27 days, with the total such payout at Rs 1,867 crore in 2023-24.

In a statement, ICICI Prudential Life said the company's claim settlement ratio for the June quarter of FY24 was 97.94 per cent, for the September quarter at 98.14 per cent and for the December quarter at 98.52 per cent.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The claim settlement ratio of ICICI Prudential Life stood at 99.17% in FY2024, one of the best in the industry. Significantly, the average turnaround time taken to settle a genuine death claim was just 1.27 days," it said.

For the fiscal year ended in March 2024, the company paid a total of Rs 1,867 crore in death claims, it added.

The company said it has enabled its digital touchpoints such as WhatsApp and the mobile app providing convenience to claimants to lodge and track claims. Also, the company provides home pick-up of claim documents.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Senior Executive Vice President, Customer Service, Amish Banker said in the last ten years the company has settled death claims totaling Rs 12,112 crore.

"For FY2024, we had an industry-leading claim settlement ratio of 99.17% and the average time taken to settle a claim was just 1.27 days for non-investigated retail death claims after receiving all documents," Banker added.

Also Read

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance slips 7% on disappointing Q4 results

ICICI Pru Life launches ULIP having fund value-based distributor payouts

ICICI Bank to report Q4 results on April 27; here's what analysts expect

ICICI Bank Q3 loan book may grow 19%; asset quality seen steady: Analysts

ICICI Prudential mutual fund buys Star Health's shares for Rs 193 crore

Cholamandalam General Insurance records Rs 7,598 cr gross written premium

Pricing key challenge for health insurance of older citizens: Experts

Life insurers log 15.6% growth in new biz premium in March, shows data

Growth path: Premium of non-life insurance companies grew 12.78% in FY24

Increased reinsurance capacity keeps April reinsurance renewals flat

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICICI Prudential Life InsuranceLife InsuranceInsurance industry

First Published: May 07 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story