India's insurance penetration needle remains flat at 3.7% in 2024-25
In 2024-25, insurance density in India showed a modest rise, increasing from $95 in 2023-24 to $97 in 2024-25.BS Reporter Mumbai
In 2024-25, insurance density in India showed a modest rise, increasing from $95 in 2023-24 to $97 in 2024-25.BS Reporter Mumbai
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 3:19 PM IST