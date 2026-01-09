India's insurance penetration needle remains flat at 3.7% in 2024-25

In 2024-25, India’s insurance penetration remained at 3.7 per cent, the same as in 2023-24. Insurance penetration for the life insurance industry declined from 2.8 per cent in the previous year to 2.7 per cent during 2024-25. Penetration with respect to the non-life insurance industry remained unchanged at one per cent during 2024-25, as in 2023-24.