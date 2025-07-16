India's non-life insurance premiums rise 5.2% in June 2025: CareEdge

India's non-life insurance industry registered a 5.2 per cent increase year-on-year in premiums to Rs 23,422.5 crore in June 2025, according to a report released by CareEdge Ratings on Wednesday.

This was lower than the 8.4 per cent growth recorded in June 2024.

"The transition to the 1/n rule has impacted the industry's performance, resulting in a slowdown in health insurance growth to single digits and muted growth in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, which was partially offset by renewals in the commercial lines," the report noted.

Despite the moderation in premium growth, non-life insurance premiums crossed the Rs 3-lakh crore mark in FY25, driven by supportive regulations, rising insurtech adoption, accelerating digitalisation, and an expanding middle class, the report said.