Non-life insurers' premiums rise 9% to ₹79,306 crore in Q1 FY26

Non-life insurance companies reported an 8.85 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in premiums to Rs 79,306 crore in the April–June period of FY26 (Q1FY26), aided by solid growth in premiums collected by multi-line general insurers and standalone health insurers, data released by the General Insurance Council showed.

Multi-line general insurance companies reported an 8.9 per cent YoY growth in premiums to Rs 69,756.8 crore during the period, while standalone health insurance companies posted a 10 per cent YoY increase in premiums to Rs 9,151 crore.

In June alone, the non-life insurance industry’s overall premium grew 5.16 per cent YoY to Rs 23,422.45 crore. General insurers posted a 5 per cent YoY increase to Rs 19,916.08 crore, while standalone health insurers registered a 10.4 per cent YoY rise to Rs 3,340.9 crore.

According to analysts at Nuvama, industry growth has been impacted as the current month's numbers include premiums adjusted for 1/N, which affects monthly comparisons. The figures are not strictly comparable with last year's data due to a revision in reporting formats. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) mandated changes in accounting for long-term premiums, effective from 1 October 2024. It is assumed that all insurers have deducted long-term premiums this year in line with the new IRDAI format. Among major insurers, New India Assurance posted a 15.3 per cent YoY increase in Q1FY26 to Rs 12,299.5 crore. ICICI Lombard recorded a marginal 0.6 per cent YoY growth to Rs 7,734.8 crore. HDFC Ergo, however, reported an 8.82 per cent decline to Rs 3,420.65 crore. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance saw a 9.6 per cent YoY rise to Rs 5,170.5 crore, and Tata AIG General Insurance posted a 12.6 per cent increase to Rs 4,886.5 crore.