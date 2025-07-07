Non-life insurers' premiums rise 9% to ₹79,306 crore in Q1 FY26

Non-life insurance companies reported an 8.85 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in premiums to Rs 79,306 crore in the April–June period of FY26 (Q1FY26), aided by solid growth in premiums collected by multi-line general insurers and standalone health insurers, data released by the General Insurance Council showed.
Multi-line general insurance companies reported an 8.9 per cent YoY growth in premiums to Rs 69,756.8 crore during the period, while standalone health insurance companies posted a 10 per cent YoY increase in premiums to Rs 9,151 crore.
In June alone, the non-life insurance industry’s overall premium grew 5.16 per cent YoY to Rs 23,422.45 crore. General insurers posted a 5 per cent YoY increase to Rs 19,916.08 crore, while standalone health insurers registered a 10.4 per cent YoY rise to Rs 3,340.9 crore.
According to analysts at Nuvama, industry growth has been impacted as the current month’s numbers include premiums adjusted for 1/N, which affects monthly comparisons.
The figures are not strictly comparable with last year’s data due to a revision in reporting formats. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) mandated changes in accounting for long-term premiums, effective from 1 October 2024. It is assumed that all insurers have deducted long-term premiums this year in line with the new IRDAI format.
Among major insurers, New India Assurance posted a 15.3 per cent YoY increase in Q1FY26 to Rs 12,299.5 crore. ICICI Lombard recorded a marginal 0.6 per cent YoY growth to Rs 7,734.8 crore. HDFC Ergo, however, reported an 8.82 per cent decline to Rs 3,420.65 crore. Bajaj Allianz General Insurance saw a 9.6 per cent YoY rise to Rs 5,170.5 crore, and Tata AIG General Insurance posted a 12.6 per cent increase to Rs 4,886.5 crore.
Among public sector general insurers, National Insurance, Oriental Insurance and United India Insurance recorded 15.08 per cent, 21.40 per cent and 7.17 per cent YoY growth in premiums, respectively.
Meanwhile, standalone health insurers posted 10 per cent YoY growth to Rs 9,151.31 crore in Q1FY26. Star Health & Allied Insurance recorded a 3.5 per cent YoY rise to Rs 3,597.3 crore, while Niva Bupa Health Insurance posted an 11.45 per cent increase to Rs 1,631.9 crore.
Specialised insurers saw a 20.55 per cent decline in premiums to Rs 389.6 crore in the April–June quarter of FY25.