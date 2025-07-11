Home / Finance / Insurance / Life insurance policy sales drop 10% in Q1FY26 to 4.8 million, shows data

Life insurance policy sales drop 10% in Q1FY26 to 4.8 million, shows data

Life insurance policy sales dropped 10.11% YoY in Q1FY26 to 4.8 million, with muted demand and new surrender value norms contributing to the decline

Life insurance
premium
The decline can also be attributed to the implementation of new surrender value norms, analysts said.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 8:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The number of life insurance policies sold in Q1FY26 dropped 10.11% Year-on-Year (YoY) to 4.8 million, down from 5.37 million in Q1FY25, due to muted demand and the life insurance industry adjusting to new surrender value norms. While state-owned LIC has seen a sharp decline in policies sold, private players have experienced a marginal decline during this period.
 
Industry insiders pointed out that the slowdown in credit life policies, due to subdued credit demand in the system, has also contributed to the drop in life insurance policy sales. In addition, changes in tax rebates by the Central Government have reduced tax incentives for insurance, affecting policy sales in the quarter.
 
According to Life Insurance Council data, policies sold by Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) dropped by 14.80% YoY to 3.04 million, while policies sold by private life insurers slipped 0.80% YoY to 1.78 million.
 
Additionally, data shows that the sale of group single premium policies declined by 13.37% to 583 policies, while group non-single premium policies fell by 2.5% to 940 policies. The sale of group yearly renewable premium policies also saw a sharp decline of 34.97% to 4,629 policies. Meanwhile, the sale of individual single premium policies dropped by 3.10% to 0.25 million, and individual non-single premium policies declined by 10.44% to 2.07 million. 
 
In FY25, the sale of life insurance policies was down by 7.39% to 20.2 million.
 
According to Saurabh Bhalerao, Associate Director, CareEdge Ratings, “The first quarter is typically a slow period for the life insurance sector, as it follows the fiscal year-end when most retail customers have already purchased policies in a last-minute rush.”
 
The decline can also be attributed to the implementation of new surrender value norms, analysts said.
 
“The significant decline in the number of policies sold can be attributed to the implementation of new surrender value norms, which took effect in October 2024. Private players appear to have adjusted more swiftly to the regulatory changes by increasing the average ticket size of individual non-single policies. Insurers have also shifted their focus toward higher-value policies, which has partially cushioned the impact on overall premium collections. However, this evolving policy mix is expected to weigh on margins going forward,” CareEdge said in its report.
   
Furthermore, in the Union Budget for FY26, the Finance Minister proposed an increase in the tax rebate from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000, and no income tax will be payable on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, which is also likely to have impacted the sale of policies in the reported quarter.
   
“There was a surge in policy sales last year post the announcement of the change in surrender value norms. Also, this year, post the changes in taxation during the recent Union Budget, there is a lack of tax lucrativeness for insurance, which is also likely to have affected the sale of policies during the quarter,” a private sector life insurance official said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Life insurers' new business premium rose 4.2% in Q1 FY26, shows data

Premium

Non-life insurers' premiums rise 9% to ₹79,306 crore in Q1 FY26

Premium

As debate over obligatory cession rages, GIC Re could hold the solution

Life Insurance Council to spend ₹160 cr yearly on awareness drive

Premium

Irdai unlikely to act against bancassurance despite mis-selling fears

Topics :Life Insuracncelife insurance policyinsurance policies

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story