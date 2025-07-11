Life insurance policy sales drop 10% in Q1FY26 to 4.8 million, shows data

The number of life insurance policies sold in Q1FY26 dropped 10.11% Year-on-Year (YoY) to 4.8 million, down from 5.37 million in Q1FY25, due to muted demand and the life insurance industry adjusting to new surrender value norms. While state-owned LIC has seen a sharp decline in policies sold, private players have experienced a marginal decline during this period.

Industry insiders pointed out that the slowdown in credit life policies, due to subdued credit demand in the system, has also contributed to the drop in life insurance policy sales. In addition, changes in tax rebates by the Central Government have reduced tax incentives for insurance, affecting policy sales in the quarter.

According to Life Insurance Council data, policies sold by Life Insurance Corporation of India ( LIC ) dropped by 14.80% YoY to 3.04 million, while policies sold by private life insurers slipped 0.80% YoY to 1.78 million. ALSO READ: D-Mart Q1 FY26 result: Profit marginally down, revenue up 16.2% YoY Additionally, data shows that the sale of group single premium policies declined by 13.37% to 583 policies, while group non-single premium policies fell by 2.5% to 940 policies. The sale of group yearly renewable premium policies also saw a sharp decline of 34.97% to 4,629 policies. Meanwhile, the sale of individual single premium policies dropped by 3.10% to 0.25 million, and individual non-single premium policies declined by 10.44% to 2.07 million.

In FY25, the sale of life insurance policies was down by 7.39% to 20.2 million. According to Saurabh Bhalerao, Associate Director, CareEdge Ratings, “The first quarter is typically a slow period for the life insurance sector, as it follows the fiscal year-end when most retail customers have already purchased policies in a last-minute rush.” The decline can also be attributed to the implementation of new surrender value norms, analysts said. “The significant decline in the number of policies sold can be attributed to the implementation of new surrender value norms, which took effect in October 2024. Private players appear to have adjusted more swiftly to the regulatory changes by increasing the average ticket size of individual non-single policies. Insurers have also shifted their focus toward higher-value policies, which has partially cushioned the impact on overall premium collections. However, this evolving policy mix is expected to weigh on margins going forward,” CareEdge said in its report.