Why Irdai's flexible rules are significant for insurance industry

This week, when the insurance regulator, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai), offered freedom to companies to set the rules for the payment of commission to agents, the stocks of most listed insurance companies rose. Irdai Chairman Debasish Panda has notified that all insurance companies can now decide the commission rates they will pay an agent, for securing any type o
Subscribe To Insights
What do you get on Business Standard Premium?
MONTHLY₹8/day
₹249₹249
SMART ANNUAL₹4/day
₹1499₹1499
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
ANNUAL₹5/day
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.