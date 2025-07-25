Home / Finance / Insurance / Irdai sets higher targets for rural, social, and motor TP coverage in FY27

Irdai sets higher targets for rural, social, and motor TP coverage in FY27

Irdai raises insurance coverage targets for rural, social, and motor TP obligations in FY27. Insurers must cover more Gram Panchayats and increase motor vehicle insurance

IRDAI, INSURANCE, FINANCE
Companies with over 10 per cent market share in the motor TP segment should see a 5 per cent increase in the number of vehicles insured in FY26 and a 5.5 per cent increase in FY27.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday issued a master circular raising the minimum specific cover for insurance companies under the rural, social, and motor third-party (TP) obligations for the financial year 2026-27 (FY27).
 
According to the master circular, every life, general, and standalone health insurance company will have to cover 15 per cent of lives under individual and/or group insurance policies in 25,000 Gram Panchayats allocated to them in FY26. However, this number will increase to 50,000 Gram Panchayats by FY27, with 25 per cent coverage for the Gram Panchayats allocated in the previous year and 10 per cent for newly added Gram Panchayats during the year.
 
Additionally, for motor TP obligations, in FY26, companies with a TP market share of up to 2 per cent should see a minimum 12.5 per cent increase in the number of goods-carrying, passenger-carrying vehicles, and tractors over the previous financial year, which should increase by 13.75 per cent in FY27. 
 
Similarly, for companies with 2-5 per cent market share, there should be a 10 per cent increase in FY26 and 11 per cent in FY27. Insurers with 5-10 per cent market share are expected to see a 7.5 per cent increase in the number of vehicles insured over the last fiscal year, which should increase by 8.25 per cent in FY27.
 
Companies with over 10 per cent market share in the motor TP segment should see a 5 per cent increase in the number of vehicles insured in FY26 and a 5.5 per cent increase in FY27.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DFS Secy Nagaraju seeks insurance brokers' help to boost coverage in India

Premium

Irdai's Tripathy cautions against practices by brokers to boost valuation

Govt names ex-Finance Secretary Ajay Seth as new Irdai chairman for 3 years

Premium

Entry of new players likely to intensify competition in reinsurance segment

Irdai may curb Kiwi Insurance's retail health plans over promoter links

Topics :IRDAIIrdai chairmanlife insurance industryInsurance firms

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story