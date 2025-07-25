Irdai's Tripathy cautions against practices by brokers to boost valuation

Amid growing mergers and acquisitions in the insurance broking space in India, the insurance regulator has cautioned against practices undertaken by players in the segment to increase their valuation, as these may prove detrimental in the long run.

Tripathy also highlighted the key role played by insurance distributors in penetration and the need for distributors to nurture and mentor talent to create long-term value in their setup.

According to a report published by IBAI at the event, the inflow of private equity capital to Indian insurance broking rose nearly 20 times between 2011-17 and 2018-24, increasing from $0.2 billion to $4.8 billion. However, the number of deals during this period dropped almost by half, indicating higher inflows per deal.

Last year, the insurance broking industry witnessed several M&As, including the acquisition of Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers by Edme Services, which is backed by Samara Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, and Creador.

“…there is enormous potential for companies and the industry to grow, and this growth will come with proper backing from the intermediaries themselves. There is no other business where the need for intermediaries to acquire business, advise clients, and even extend these services to serviceable claims is greater,” Tripathy said.

He also stated that the regulator has envisaged several changes in the distribution space, which will enable distributors to grow their business not just within the country but also abroad.

“Once those distribution changes are brought about in the market, you will find a lot of flexibility and a congenial atmosphere to grow and increase your business not only in the country but overseas as well. While we welcome foreign direct investment into this sector, we also want to see that Indian intermediaries grow significantly and are in a position to acquire business overseas,” Tripathy added.