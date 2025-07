Irdai's Tripathy cautions against practices by brokers to boost valuation

Amid growing mergers and acquisitions in the insurance broking space in India, the insurance regulator has cautioned against practices undertaken by players in the segment to increase their valuation, as these may prove detrimental in the long run.

“The regulator is seeing day-by-day increased activities in this area. While this is fine by all means, I must add a word of caution that with increased growth being seen, we need not adopt what we call sharp practices to increase valuation, get listed, and conduct business in a way that may, in the long run, prove detrimental to the whole ecosystem,” said Satyajit Tripathy, Member – Distribution, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ( Irdai ).

Last year, the insurance broking industry witnessed several M&As, including the acquisition of Aditya Birla Insurance Brokers by Edme Services, which is backed by Samara Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, and Creador. ALSO READ: Credit growth inches up to 9.8% as deposit growth continues to outpace According to a report published by IBAI at the event, the inflow of private equity capital to Indian insurance broking rose nearly 20 times between 2011-17 and 2018-24, increasing from $0.2 billion to $4.8 billion. However, the number of deals during this period dropped almost by half, indicating higher inflows per deal. Tripathy also highlighted the key role played by insurance distributors in penetration and the need for distributors to nurture and mentor talent to create long-term value in their setup.