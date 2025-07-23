Home / Finance / Insurance / Irdai proposes internal ombudsman to address claims up to ₹50 lakh

Irdai proposes internal ombudsman to address claims up to ₹50 lakh

The ombudsman will apply to insurers with over three years of operations, be empowered to handle claims up to Rs 50 lakh, and offer time-bound grievance redressal

banks, insurance
The guidelines will come into effect within three months of the date of their issuance. All stakeholders have been asked to submit their comments and suggestions on the proposed regulations on or before August 17, 2025.
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Wednesday proposed the establishment of an internal insurance ombudsman for insurance companies (except reinsurers) with over three years of operations, to address unresolved complaints. The ombudsman will have the authority to hear complaints for claims up to Rs 50 lakh.
 
The insurance regulator said it has proposed to issue the IRDAI (Internal Insurance Ombudsman) Guidelines 2025 to facilitate effective and speedy grievance resolution and to further improve complaint management standards.
 
In its press release, Irdai said: “The draft guidelines propose the establishment of an independent and impartial review mechanism within insurers to address unresolved or escalated complaints in a fair, transparent, and time-bound manner. Applicable to all insurers (except reinsurers) with more than three years of operations, the framework mandates the appointment of an internal insurance ombudsman to address complaints involving claims up to Rs 50 lakh.”
 
“Insurers may also appoint more than one internal insurance ombudsman, with well-defined jurisdiction, to ensure effective coverage and responsiveness,” Irdai added.
 
According to the draft, a person shall be qualified for the appointment of internal insurance ombudsman only if they have served for at least 20 years in the insurance industry and held a post not less than two levels below that of a board director. The person must not be currently working with, or have previously worked with, the insurer or companies in the group to which the insurer belongs.
 
The appointment shall be for a fixed term of three years or until the age of 70, whichever is earlier. The minimum age at the time of appointment shall not be less than 55 years. The ombudsman will report administratively to the managing director or chief executive officer of the insurer and functionally to the board or the Policyholders’ Protection and Grievance Redressal and Customer Management (PPGR & CM) Committee.
 
As per the proposed norms, the internal insurance ombudsman will consider complaints that have not been responded to within 30 days of receipt, complaints that have been partly or wholly rejected, and cases in which complainants have preferred an appeal.
 
In each case, the ombudsman must record a ‘reasoned decision’, which shall be binding on the insurer.
 
Irdai further stated: “A complainant aggrieved by the decision of the internal insurance ombudsman of an insurer may, within 30 days of the date of receipt of communication of the decision, prefer an appeal before the insurance ombudsman in accordance with the Insurance Ombudsman Rules, 2017.”
 
The guidelines will come into effect within three months of the date of their issuance. All stakeholders have been asked to submit their comments and suggestions on the proposed regulations on or before August 17, 2025.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Entry of new players likely to intensify competition in reinsurance segment

India's non-life insurance premiums rise 5.2% in June 2025: CareEdge

Air India crash: Victims entitled to compensation, regardless of fault

Premium

Sales of life insurance policies drop 10% in Q1FY26, shows data

Life insurers' new business premium rose 4.2% in Q1 FY26, shows data

Topics :IRDAIInsurance industryfinance sector

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story