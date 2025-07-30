Strong Q1 results, guidance lift New India Assurance shares by 18%

Shares of state-owned New India Assurance Company, the largest non-life insurer, jumped almost 18 per cent on Wednesday, aided by strong quarterly earnings and guidance from the management.

The shares of New India rose by 20 per cent during the day and closed 17.7 per cent up at Rs 204.6.

The insurer recorded 80 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 391 crore in the April–June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), compared to Rs 217 crore in Q1FY25. Its gross written premium grew by 13.11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13,334 crore, while investment income rose by 23.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,290 crore.

On the other hand, expenses declined by 10.25 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 11,125.01 crore. However, the loss in the Air India crash dragged the underwriting losses to Rs 1,756 crore, up from Rs 1,588 crore in Q1FY25. ALSO READ: Star Health and Allied Insurance rises 4% on posting Q1 results; Details The combined ratio of the insurer slipped marginally to 116.16 per cent from 116.13 per cent in the same period last year. The incurred claim ratio stood at 99.76 per cent as opposed to 95.98 per cent. The company plans to focus on strengthening profitability, with a strong emphasis on launching innovative products aimed at the retail and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) segments.