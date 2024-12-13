Max Life rebrands to Axis Max Life Insurance after regulatory approval

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Earlier this year, Axis Bank's board of directors approved the proposal to acquire Max Life shares

Max Life Insurance
Photo: X@MaxLifeIns
Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 7:57 PM IST
Max Life Insurance on Friday announced a change in its corporate name to Axis Max Life Insurance after receiving the corporate and regulatory approval.
 
Earlier this year, Axis Bank’s board of directors approved the proposal to acquire Max Life shares, raising Axis entities’ total holding in the insurance company to 19.99 per cent from 19.02 per cent. Following this stake acquisition by Axis Bank, the stake of MFSL in Max Life reduced to 81 per cent from 87 per cent earlier.
 
The registrar of companies has given its approval for the change of name and issued a “fresh certificate of incorporation consequent upon change of name” on December, 12, 2024, according to an exchange filing by the company.
 
The new brand identity is reflected in a new logo through the inclusion of Axis’s ‘A’ and burgundy shade.
 
“We believe that the integration of two trusted names, Max Life and Axis in the financial services sector, will empower Axis Max Life to achieve its long-term growth aspirations through strategic expansion beyond metros and tier 1 cities,” the company said.
 
According to its exchange filing, the new brand names would carry forward the legacy of trust and expertise of Max identity, adding confidence and familiarity.
First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

