Misselling of life insurance policies at alarming level, says Irdai

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai’s) Member Satyajit Tripathy on Tuesday said that complaints about product mis-selling in life insurance has increased to an alarming level so much so that it has grabbed the attention of the policy makers.

He further added that grievances vary between life and non-life insurance sector. Life insurance grievances are often related to the product, while non-life grievances usually concern claim payments and exclusions and in order to increase the penetration, the industry must address these grievances.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking at the CII Financial Summit 3.0 in Mumbai Tripathy said that, “Grouse (in life insurance) is about mis-selling a product and I must say that it is at an alarming level. It is at an alarming level because it has caught the attention of the policy makers. If we are talking about increasing the penetration, sale of various products, making it affordable, then we must address these grievances.”