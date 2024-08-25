As India prepares for festivities, insurers have celebrations covered

Large, boisterous festivals like Dahi Handi, Ganesh Puja, and Durga Puja have millions celebrating on the streets, prompting insurers to step up coverage and costs for organisers and participants.

With festivals now getting government support, organisers are encouraged to opt for comprehensive insurance packages to safeguard their assets and participants.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Insurers have covered over 90,000 Govindas, who will form human pyramids on Dahi Handi festival on August 27.

“As on August 25, 94,753 Govindas have been insured. This number is expected to rise further, as proposals for 5,000 to 8,000 Govindas are received daily. Last year, the total insured Govindas reached 95,000,” said Sachin Khanvilkar, manager at Oriental Insurance Company.