NSE IPO windfall may boost PSU insurers, though solvency challenges remain

Vivek Iyer, partner and financial services risk leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, said, “For the stressed entities, this does not address the solvency problem. It is a good cash injection and a source of one-time money. But their capital requirements are far higher than what these proceeds will provide and will require fresh capital infusion, consolidation, or sustained underwriting profitability improvements. It is a small bridge to get to a slightly less difficult position than where they are today, but it is not a cure.”
“For entities that do not have a solvency issue, it is a great source of non-recurring gains. It boosts net worth and provides mark-to-market gains, which directly strengthen the balance sheet. For investors who are not stressed, it is a good return,” Iyer added.