India sees 30% rise in transactional risk insurance claims: Marsh report

Sanjay Kedia, chief executive officer and president, Marsh India, said, “As India’s deal landscape becomes larger and more sophisticated, transactional risk insurance is increasingly being viewed as a strategic tool to manage complexity, mitigate downside risks, and enhance deal certainty. We are seeing growing awareness among Indian corporates and investors around the importance of structured risk-transfer solutions, particularly as claims activity continues to rise across the region.”

While no claims were notified in the first quarter, 54 per cent were filed in the second quarter, 31 per cent in the third quarter, and 15 per cent in the fourth quarter. Marsh said the concentration of notifications in the second quarter reflected activity following the financial year-end, while notifications continuing into the third quarter were largely driven by tax policy-related issues.