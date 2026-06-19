Irdai proposes perpetual registration framework for TPAs under SBSR Act

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) on Friday proposed amendments to the Third Party Administrator (TPA) regulations to align them with the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (SBSR) Act, 2025, including a framework for transitioning existing TPAs to perpetual registration.

TPAs holding certificates of registration issued before the SBSR Act came into force may apply for continuation of registration and issuance of a new certificate within 90 days before their existing three-year registration expires, upon payment of an annual fee, Irdai said in an exposure draft.

The regulator has proposed an annual fee of ₹50,000, plus applicable taxes, payable by January 31 each year for the ensuing financial year.