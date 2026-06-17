India P&I Club feasible on fixed premium model: Govt-sponsored study

An Indian Protection and Indemnity (P&I) club is feasible, albeit on a fixed premium model, a study commissioned by the maritime regulator has found, a move that could potentially save billions in shipping insurance outflows to foreign insurers.

P&I is a central pillar of marine insurance but is entirely controlled by 12 foreign ‘P&I clubs’, whose members are shipping companies that pool in money and cover each other’s claims. Indian shipping companies or traders have to pay P&I clubs to insure goods on the high seas.

P&I Clubs cover nearly 90 per cent of all ocean trade and collect $3.8 billion in annual insurance premiums. According to government estimates, Indian operators send out an estimated $45-60 million in annual P&I premium to these clubs.

This is not the way that most international P&I Clubs operate today, but would be an important start, according to the Directorate General (DG) of Shipping, who had commissioned Ace Insurance Brokers last July to conduct the study.

The feasibility study concludes that an Indian P&I entity is “technically and financially feasible”, beginning with a fixed-premium model and scaling to a mutual model, supported by domestic reinsurance and regulatory facilitation, according to the regulator. The report was awaited by policymakers.