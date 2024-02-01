Provide coverage for AYUSH in health insurance policies: Irdai to insurers

The insurance regulator has asked general insurers to put Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH) at par with other medical treatments in their health insurance policies, citing “increased popularity”.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) asked general insurance companies to have board-approved policy guidelines for AYUSH coverage and give policyholders an option to choose a treatment of their choice. The guidelines will be effective from April 1, 2024.

The guidelines must include quality standards and procedure for enrolling AYUSH hospitals or day care centres as network providers for cashless treatment. “In recent times, AYUSH treatments have garnered increased popularity and have become an established branch of medicine. Considering the growing demand for AYUSH treatments, there is a need to consider these treatments at par with other treatments,” said IRDAI in a press statement.

Insurance companies also have been asked to put adequate controls in place along with standard operating procedures.

The General Insurance Council (GIC), which represents general insurance companies, recently launched an initiative providing cashless treatment available to policyholders even in non-empaneled hospitals that are registered under the Clinical Establishment Act.

IRDAI asked companies to modify products that contain limitations for AYUSH treatments and ensure compliance with the revised guidelines.

The regulator asked general insurers to engage with the Core Group of Experts for the Insurance Sector constituted by the AYUSH Ministry and develop required modalities for providing AYUSH Coverage.

In December, the Madras High Court asked the IRDAI to treat AYUSH treatments at par with allopathy in reimbursing medical expenses.