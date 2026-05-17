ULIPs continue to dominate pvt insurers' product mix despite policy push

At SBI Life Insurance, ULIPs accounted for 60 per cent of total APE in FY26, compared with 64 per cent a year earlier, while protection products contributed 9 per cent. The insurer said it was seeking to gradually rebalance its portfolio towards non-ULIP products.

“For the last two years, we have been trying to have a more balanced product mix by aggressively going ahead with non-ULIP policies. During the year, we have grown the ULIP portfolio by 6 per cent, but the growth in other segments is higher than that, resulting in overall growth of 13 per cent,” Amit Jhingran, managing director and chief executive officer, SBI Life Insurance, told Business Standard recently.