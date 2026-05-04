GST Rationalisation impact: Share of high-value health policies doubles

“People need health insurance with higher sum insured. With GST reduction, they are looking at higher sum insured because they feel that they can afford it. There is always a need for people to go for higher coverage as there is 12-14 per cent medical inflation. So, the value of health insurance keeps reducing by 12-14 per cent on a yearly basis. Still, one of the most popular health insurance brackets is around ₹10 lakh for people to buy. But, we see that people are trying to go to the next layer and look for higher sum insured coverages,” said, G Srinivasan, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Galaxy Health Insurance.