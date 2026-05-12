How NPS Swasthya model may reshape elderly healthcare financing in India

However, medical support at an older age can be a prolonged scenario requiring continuous support, with various needs that may include any or more of services such as preventive care, home nursing, assisted daily living, physiotherapy, rehabilitation, dementia support, supervised living, palliative care, and long-term wellness management. Most of these are not covered by traditional healthcare plans.

What the NPS Swasthya proposes is a more radical approach. Payees into the NPS will have a portion of their pension contributions set aside in a separate, compounding corpus for healthcare costs in their senior years. Contributors will be able to decide what portion of their pension they want to divert to NPS Swasthya and for how long. Their contributions will be compounded and kept out of reach until their retirement. In case of any medical needs, they will be able to access the funds in their NPS Swasthya corpus. In the event that they do not feel the need to use those funds, they can repatriate that back to their normal pension account.