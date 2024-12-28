Insurance penetration ratio has a long way to go, says WWB's Kalpana Ajayan

Government programmes like Jan Dhan Yojana and Jan Suraksha have bolstered women’s participation in financial services. But the benefits of government schemes are yet to reach a large section of the women population. A recent report by Women’s World Banking (WWB)-- a global non-profit organisation dedicated to women’s economic empowerment -- was a mixed bag on this. Kalpana Ajayan, Regional Head, South Asia of WWB discusses the role of savings accounts as an entry point for inclusion, the importance of women agents, and the challenges of persistence and claims processes in insurance adoption in an interview with Shikha Chaturvedi. Edited excerpts:

WWB’s study ‘Vulnerability to Resilience’ found that Jan Suraksha micro-insurance products saw success among rural segments, particularly women (8/10 had at least one). What are some reasons for this? Towards financial inclusion, the first entry point is invariably a savings bank account. It leads to you creating a digital financial footprint, and makes you eligible for other products like credit etc., which that segment really requires. Another resilient product is insurance. So, the biggest myth we had to bust was that women are risk averse. No, they aren’t. They’re actually very risk aware, because they’re the providers and the caretakers of the family. So what are the kinds of products that actually protect her, protect her livelihood, protect her income especially since it was also coming right off COVID. And so we saw very quick take up when it came to women and the fact that the women agents were also speaking to whom they could trust, and the product being easy and it was easy to enroll. When we began implementing these interventions with various banks, we observed adoption rates increase by three to five times. For adoption to happen, the product has to be appropriate, affordable, and simple to understand. Insurance is notoriously complex. Having been in the insurance business for nearly 15 years, I can say it’s one of the toughest. So, how do you make it simple for customers to understand? These are all crucial factors that have driven the adoption of insurance.

As mentioned in the WWB report, despite a relatively higher adoption rate, only 2 per cent of women have actually claimed the benefits. What could be the key reasons behind this low utilisation rate? The claim ratio is fairly low and depends on the product categories. So I would say this is a reflection of the overall insurance business, not just of this segment. One is in terms of the claim ratio and the second one is in terms of the rejection ratio. Like that whole piece is something that even educated people don’t know. So leave alone the people and the women in the low middle income segment. So you know awareness, ease of process and the third piece, of course, is the actual process of settlement. The extensive documentation that is required for you to claim and things like that, which makes it difficult.

What will boost insurance penetration among the bottom-of-the-pyramid population groups and women? So the penetration ratio in this country has a long way to go. And when you talk about penetration, there are many things like penetration in which segment of the population. So if you see the penetration in the absolute bottom of the pyramid, it’s actually pretty decent. You should not look at it as a whole, but look at penetration in the segments of the population. It’s the missing middle which is estimated to be around 500 million or so. That does not have cover, and even if they have cover, it’s highly, highly inadequate. So products that are appropriate for the segment have been missing for a while. Distribution segment has been missing for a while, which is why this insurance for all is going to be very interesting because the regulator is challenging the industry to come up with a products distribution channel platform.

Insurance can be a complex product, especially for customers with low financial literacy. Given this, how are women adopting insurance, particularly Jan Suraksha? Are they willing to pay premiums consistently over time? It’s never about the enrollment? It’s about persistence. How do you ensure that my cover continues? The success of the product and the policy comes when you actually continue paying the premium year after year. In this regard the government has done something very clever. It’s automatic renewal if I have money in the bank it gets automatically debited. I don’t need anything else from you, unlike the private sector etc. Where I need to actively remember, and ensure that the payment is made and one can forget such things. But in the government scheme, as long as there is money in the bank account, it (money) actually gets debited.

Digital financial inclusion has been a major focus of the government, yet significant challenges remain, particularly due to India’s cash-dominated economy. With 81% of the employed population working in the informal sector (as per ILO data), maintaining a stable bank balance for insurance payments can be challenging for individuals from the unorganised sector and gig economy. How can these groups, especially women from these groups be better integrated into the formal financial and insurance ecosystem? In women’s world, banking we believe in not just financial literacy, we actually believe in something called digital financial capability. Basically, it’s about not just having access, but really agency. So in the case of a fierce conservative, she will not come on to the platform, come what may. She’s absolutely terrified. It’s very important to understand that they are not a homogeneous mass. You need to have very different approaches, different solutions for each of these women.