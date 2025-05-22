Brookfield plans $100 billion India bet as global AUM eyes $2 trillion mark

Brookfield Asset Management plans to ramp up its investments in India to $100 billion over the next five years, up from $30 billion currently, as part of a broader strategy to double its global assets under management (AUM), President Connor Teskey said here on Thursday.

The New York-based alternative asset giant, which oversees more than $1 trillion across renewables, infrastructure, private equity, real estate and credit, expects its total AUM to hit $2 trillion within the same timeframe.

“We expect our global business to more than double over the next five years,” said Teskey, 38, who is widely expected to become Brookfield’s next global CEO. “If that’s the case, then in high-growth regions like India—where we see powerful tailwinds and enormous opportunity—it’s entirely reasonable to expect our exposure to triple or even quadruple. I very much expect our Indian platform will be a $100 billion business in the near term.”

Brookfield’s bullish outlook on India underscores its long-term bet on the country’s role in global real asset growth. Over the past 15 years, the firm has emerged as one of India’s largest foreign investors, deploying $12 billion each into infrastructure and real estate, $3 billion into renewable power—where it owns 43 GW of assets—and $3.6 billion via its private equity and special investments arm. The firm’s India portfolio includes marquee assets such as the country’s longest privately operated cross-country gas pipeline—spanning 1,480 kilometres from the Krishna Godavari Basin to western India—acquired from the billionaire Mukesh Ambani family. It also controls the world’s second-largest telecom tower platform, with around 257,000 towers across India, following its majority stake acquisition of Reliance Jio’s tower business.

Brookfield has also partnered with Digital Realty Trust and Reliance to build hyperscale data centres in India, with a planned capacity of 160 megawatts across hubs in Chennai and Mumbai—tapping into the country's booming demand for digital infrastructure. "Our focus globally is aligned with three long-term structural trends: decarbonisation, digitalisation, and deglobalisation," Teskey said. "We believe we're still in the early innings of a multi-decade growth cycle across each of these dynamics." Despite geopolitical uncertainties and trade tensions, including those stemming from US tariffs under the Trump administration, Teskey said Brookfield remains relatively insulated due to its diversified global portfolio and sector spread.

Brookfield’s strategy, he added, is built around deploying large-scale capital alongside operational expertise in sectors where these three themes converge—especially in markets like India where demand far exceeds public or government funding capacity. On deglobalisation, Teskey noted a shift in corporate and government mindsets—from pure efficiency to resilience. “After a series of global supply shocks, including the pandemic and the Suez Canal blockage, there’s a growing willingness to sacrifice a bit of efficiency for greater resilience,” he said. “This is driving themes like onshoring and nearshoring, particularly in strategic sectors—and India stands out as a major global beneficiary.”

Teskey said the pendulum had swung too far towards pure efficiency. “Let me give an example: companies that once relied on a single supplier or a single supply route are now seeking to diversify and build redundancy. That shift requires significant capital expenditure—whether it’s to establish new manufacturing facilities or to upgrade and expand transportation networks. These are investments that often go beyond what corporations can support from their balance sheets—and, frankly, beyond what governments alone can fund,” he said. “This is where private capital plays a key role. While efficiency remains essential, incorporating a degree of resiliency has become just as important in today’s environment.”

Teskey said India is a major beneficiary of the shift in the global supply chain, particularly from China. “At Brookfield, we focus on high-quality real assets. We typically invest in infrastructure that supports the movement or processing of goods—without necessarily investing in the goods themselves,” he said. For example, in the digital space, Brookfield is a major investor in data centres, telecom towers and fibre networks. In the commodities and energy sectors, it has invested in midstream infrastructure, utilities and transmission lines. “We expect this type of infrastructure to continue expanding rapidly in India, driven by strong domestic demand and India’s increasing integration into global trade. I would also be remiss not to mention the significant growth happening in India’s power sector, particularly in clean energy,” he said.