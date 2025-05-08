Home / Finance / Investment / RBI relaxes norms for FPI investments in corporate debt securities

RBI relaxes norms for FPI investments in corporate debt securities

At present, investments by FPIs in corporate debt securities through the general route are subject to the short-term investment and concentration limit

RBI
General route 1 for investment in government and corporate debt securities by FPIs, subject to specified investment limits and macroprudential limits. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 7:45 PM IST
The Reserve Bank on Thursday relaxed norms for investments by foreign portfolio investors in corporate debt securities through the general route by withdrawing certain requirements.

"On a review, and with a view to providing greater ease of investment to FPIs, it has been decided to withdraw the requirement for investments by FPIs in corporate debt securities to comply with the short-term investment limit and the concentration limit," the RBI said in a circular.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 08 2025 | 7:45 PM IST

