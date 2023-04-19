KKR to invest in consumer retail, healthcare and tech firms, says Co-CEO

KKR, which has invested $10 billion in the Indian market so far since 2006, is also keen to invest in the Indian roads, highways and infrastructure sector and already operates three large InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts).

The firm, which has made a bumper exit from Max Healthcare for $2 billion recently, will also look at opportunities in the government’s privatisation drive – especially in banks. It has not participated in the ongoing sale of government stake in IDBI Bank.