KKR to invest in consumer retail, healthcare and tech firms, says Co-CEO

PE firm, which is sitting on a $100 billion cash pile, is also keen to participate in PSU bank privatisation

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Apr 19 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
New York-based private equity firm, KKR & Co, which is sitting on a $100 billion cash pile, has identified Indian real estate, consumer retail and healthcare for its next round of investments, its Co-CEO Joseph Bae said.
The firm, which has made a bumper exit from Max Healthcare for $2 billion recently, will also look at opportunities in the government’s privatisation drive – especially in banks. It has not participated in the ongoing sale of government stake in IDBI Bank.
KKR, which has invested $10 billion in the Indian market so far since 2006, is also keen to invest in the Indian roads, highways and infrastructure sector and already operates three large InvITs (Infrastructure Investment Trusts).

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

