Mutual fund managers put cash to use despite market uncertainty

Despite the uncertainty created by rising bond yields and oil prices, fund managers have been proactively deploying fresh flows into the equity market.

Cash available with equity fund managers, which has remained lower at around 5 per cent in the past few months, hit a 16-month low of 4.8 per cent in September 2023, shows a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report.

Cash holdings in equity schemes had topped 6 per cent in February amid subdued equity market sentiment. The scenario changed at the end of March as the market started gaining momentum after remaining range-bound for almost a year and a half.



In the first six months of FY24, the Nifty gained over 13 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 rose by 35 per cent and 42 per cent, respectively.

Fund managers say while the mutual fund mandate is to stay fully invested, they have some leeway to keep the powder dry during times of uncertainty or excessive valuations.

"We are long-term oriented and hence short-term fluctuations in the market do not have much bearing on the way we manage funds. From a longer-term horizon, opportunities are always there," said Chandraprakash Padiyar, senior fund manager at Tata Mutual Fund.



He pointed out that one reason for the decline in cash levels at Tata Mutual Fund could be the restrictions on fresh investments in its smallcap funds. "At one point of time, cash had gone up in our smallcap fund due to strong inflows. Post the restrictions, we have been able to deploy a portion of this money," he added.

At the end of September, 11 of the top 20 fund houses had less than 4 per cent cash in their equity schemes. Some of the larger fund houses like SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund were over 6 per cent in cash.



During the first six months of FY24, mutual funds deployed a net of Rs 45,700 crore into the equity market. The sector-wise deployment data shared by ICICI Securities for the first four months (April to July) shows the financial services sector (Rs 23,000 crore) received the bulk of the mutual fund investments followed by information technology (Rs 4,900 crore) and materials (Rs 2,000 crore).

The buying in the financial services sector was higher partially due to mutual funds shifting their allocation from HDFC Bank to HDFC ahead of the merger for arbitrage benefits.

Going forward, fund managers see opportunities in pharmaceutical, healthcare, automobiles and capital goods.