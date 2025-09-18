Home / Finance / Investment / PFRDA looks to boost investment in booming infrastructure sector

PFRDA looks to boost investment in booming infrastructure sector

Infrastructure is a core component of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic goals, driving the administration to look for ways to incentivize investment and close a large funding gap

road construction infra
Even though overall capital outlay for infrastructure has boomed over the last decade, increasing nearly 600%, bond issuance from the sector has been lackluster. Representative Picture
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 6:00 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Saikat Das and Bhaskar Dutta
 
India’s pension regulator is open to facilitating more investment in the country’s booming infrastructure space after the government launched a credit enhancement program for bonds that finance projects like roads and ports. 
The government on Thursday launched the program with the aim of boosting the rating of infrastructure bonds and in doing so, attracting investors like pensions and life insurance companies that tend to only invest at the higher end of the credit spectrum.
“We will certainly want to make sure there is a smooth flow of money to infrastructure bonds or infrastructure projects if Nabfid provides a credit enhancement guarantee,” Sivasubramanian Ramann, the chain of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority said in an interview. 
Infrastructure is a core component of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic goals, driving the administration to look for ways to incentivize investment and close a large funding gap. Indian infrastructure will need more than INR 25 trillion ($284 billion) of debt over the next four fiscal years to meet those goals, about a quarter of which will need to come from bonds, according to a report by Crisil Intelligence. 
Even though overall capital outlay for infrastructure has boomed over the last decade, increasing nearly 600%, bond issuance from the sector has been lackluster.  
The program is operated by the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, or Nabfid, and will allow the agency to guarantee up to 20% of the bonds. It aims to encourage more issuance by reducing the borrowing cost for issuers and attracting investors who might have otherwise been deterred by low credit ratings. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Enzyme Offices looks to double revenue this fiscal, plans ₹50 cr investment

Premium

India Inc turns to equity, bonds as cheaper bank loans remain elusive

Electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette raises $21 mn in funding round

Temasek looks to invest more in family-run businesses after Haldiram's deal

Indian pension managers request to relax bond investment guidelines

Topics :PFRDApension

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story