By Saikat Das and Bhaskar Dutta

India’s pension regulator is open to facilitating more investment in the country’s booming infrastructure space after the government launched a credit enhancement program for bonds that finance projects like roads and ports.

The government on Thursday launched the program with the aim of boosting the rating of infrastructure bonds and in doing so, attracting investors like pensions and life insurance companies that tend to only invest at the higher end of the credit spectrum.

“We will certainly want to make sure there is a smooth flow of money to infrastructure bonds or infrastructure projects if Nabfid provides a credit enhancement guarantee,” Sivasubramanian Ramann, the chain of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority said in an interview.