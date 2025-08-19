Home / Finance / Investment / Enzyme Offices looks to double revenue this fiscal, plans ₹50 cr investment

Enzyme Offices looks to double revenue this fiscal, plans ₹50 cr investment

Enzyme Offices offers flexible and managed workspaces in India, catering to enterprises, startups, and SMEs

office sector, Global capacity center, office leasing, office spaces, Commercial real estate
The company aims to double its revenue in the current financial year from the current Rs 75 crore, driven by strong demand from both global capability centres (GCCs) and leading Indian startups, Ashish Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Enzyme Offices said.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 3:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Flexible and managed workspace provider Enzyme Offices looks to double its revenue in the current fiscal to around Rs 150 crore and targets an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of Rs 200 crore by 2026-27, a top company official said on Tuesday.

The company aims to double its revenue in the current financial year from the current Rs 75 crore, driven by strong demand from both global capability centres (GCCs) and leading Indian startups, Ashish Agarwal, Founder & CEO of Enzyme Offices said.

"Enzyme Offices looks to achieve Rs 200 crore ARR by FY27, supported by a planned Rs 50 crore investment in expanding operations, enhancing infrastructure, and strengthening technology capabilities," Agarwal said.

ARR refers to the recurring revenue of a business's contract, normalised for a year.

Agarwal said that the company has witnessed remarkable journeys companies starting with just 20-30 seats and scaling to over 600 seats within Enzyme. Vyapar, Teachmint, Dukaan, Avin Systems, and Stellar Innovations are among its clients, Agarwal added.

Agarwal said that the company recently handed over multiple large-format office spaces to marquee clients, including the handover of a nearly 1 lakh sq. ft. workspace to Vyapar, one of India's fastest-growing startups, generating a monthly rental income of Rs 1 crore.

Enzyme Offices offers flexible and managed workspaces in India, catering to enterprises, startups, and SMEs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

India Inc turns to equity, bonds as cheaper bank loans remain elusive

Electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette raises $21 mn in funding round

Temasek looks to invest more in family-run businesses after Haldiram's deal

Indian pension managers request to relax bond investment guidelines

Wealthy Indian investors prefer gold, global markets to cash reserves: HSBC

Topics :officesReal Estate Investment

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story