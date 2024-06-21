Venture Capital firm Peak XV Partners most active investor in India: Hurun

Venture Capital firm Peak XV is the most active investor in Indian startups with investment in 47 entities, according to ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2024.

According to the index report, Peak XV is followed by Accel which has invested in 25 companies that are poised to become the next generation of unicorns.

"With an impressive portfolio of 47 investments, Peak XV Partners emerges as the top investor in the ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2024, the report said, adding that Peak XV Partners registered successes by investing in Turtlemint, CleverTap and Classplus, among others.

The report said that the number of unicorns -- startups valued at over USD 1 billion -- slipped by one to 67 in 2023.



Peak XV is an investor in 70 per cent of India's unicorns.

"Ranking 2nd on the ASK Private Wealth Hurun India Future Unicorn Index 2024, Accel has made investments in 25 companies that are poised to become the next generation of unicorns. Their portfolio features a diverse range of interesting companies, including Money View, Ninjacart, and Stanza Living," the report said.

The report ranks Tiger Global as the third largest investor in India with investments in 21 startups that are expected to become unicorns in 3-5 years.

Trifecta Capital Advisors and Blume Ventures together occupied fourth spot with 19 investments by each.