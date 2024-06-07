Home / Finance / Investment / RBI hikes threshold for bulk fixed deposit to Rs 3 crore from Rs 2 crore

RBI hikes threshold for bulk fixed deposit to Rs 3 crore from Rs 2 crore

Bulk fixed deposits earn slightly higher interest rate than retail term deposits as banks offer different rates as part of their liquidity management exercise

rbi reserve bank of india
It is proposed to establish a Digital Payments Intelligence Platform, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday hiked the threshold for bulk fixed deposits to Rs 3 crore from existing Rs 2 crore.

Bulk fixed deposits earn slightly higher interest rate than retail term deposits as banks offer different rates as part of their liquidity management exercise.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Now single rupee term deposits of up to Rs 2 crore with Scheduled Commercial Banks (excluding Regional Rural Banks) and Small Finance Banks will be part of retail fixed deposits.

On a review of the bulk deposit limit, it is proposed to revise the definition of bulk deposits as 'Single Rupee term deposit of Rs 3 crore and above' for SCBs (excluding RRBs) and SFBs, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the bi-monthly policy on Friday.

Further, it is also proposed to define the bulk deposit limit for Local Area Banks as Single Rupee term deposits of Rs 1 crore and above', as applicable in case of RRBs.

To promote ease of doing business, RBI has proposed to rationalise guidelines for export and import of goods and services under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999

In view of the changing dynamics of international trade and in line with the progressive liberalisation of foreign exchange regulations, it is proposed to rationalise the extant FEMA guidelines on export and import of goods and services, Das said.

"This will further promote ease of doing business and provide greater operational flexibility to authorized dealer banks. Draft guidelines will be issued shortly for stakeholder feedback," he said.

With regard to deepening of digital payment, Das said it is proposed to establish a Digital Payments Intelligence Platform for network level intelligence and real-time data sharing across the digital payments' ecosystem.

The Reserve Bank has taken a number of measures over the years to deepen digital payments while ensuring their safety and security, and these measures have boosted consumer confidence, he said.

Growing instances of digital payment frauds, however, highlight the need for a system-wide approach to prevent and mitigate such frauds, he said.

"It is, therefore, proposed to establish a Digital Payments Intelligence Platform for network level intelligence and real-time data sharing across the digital payments' ecosystem. To take this initiative forward, the Reserve Bank has constituted a committee to examine various aspects of setting up the Platform," he said.

The Reserve Bank has taken several pioneering initiatives in recent years to encourage innovation in the fintech sector, he said, adding, one such key initiative is the global hackathon: 'HaRBInger - Innovation for Transformation'.

The first two editions of the hackathon were completed in the year 2022 and 2023, respectively, he said.

The third edition of the global hackathon, 'HaRBInger 2024' with two themes, namely 'Zero Financial Frauds' and 'Being Divyang Friendly', will be launched shortly, he added.

Also Read

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee second meeting of FY25 from June 5-7

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI may keep interest rates on hold as slim Modi win boosts fiscal risks

Dollar swap option returns to India after RBI rule change for lenders

Bond buyback signals RBI's easing stance, may switch to neutral, says Citi

Sportswear brand TechnoSport raises Rs 175 crore from A91 Partners

AIFs must comply with certification requirement by May 2025: Sebi

Certification for AIF manager's investment team mandatory, says Sebi

Only 3% women have access to external funding in small cities, finds study

CBI conducts nationwide op against fraudulent app based investment scheme

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaShaktikanta DasFixed depositsRBI GovernorDigital Paymentsinterest ratehackathon

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story