Home / Finance / News / 8th pay panel payout likely to trigger rate hike cycle in FY27: Report

8th pay panel payout likely to trigger rate hike cycle in FY27: Report

Payout with sizeable arrears will hit core inflation harder, as it propels demand for goods and services overtime, and leads to an instantaneous reset of housing rents

Finance Commission
premium
8th Pay Commission big update (Illustration: Binay Sinha)
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) payouts are likely to tilt the growth-inflation balance somewhat ‘unfavourably’ and kick off the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) rate hike cycle in late FY27 or FY28, says a recent report by private think tank QuantEco Research. 
 
According to the report, the Eighth CPC is facing administrative delays. And, the final implementation by the commission may see a lag of at least one year. This implies that revised payouts will be disbursed with sizeable arrears.
 
This will have implications for growth as well as inflation. 
 
Payout with sizeable arrears will hit core inflation harder, as it propels demand for goods and services overtime, and leads to an instantaneous reset of housing rents. 
 
“Payout with arrears, though, will offer a degree of growth support via consumption. It will also exert inflation pressure (via a reset in the housing component as well as an increase in demand for other ‘core’ components) higher,” the report notes.
 
Starting February, the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) had cut the repo rate by 100 basis points (bps).
 
In its latest review meeting on August 6, it unanimously decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent.
 
It maintained a neutral monetary stance and cut the inflation outlook for the current financial year by 60 bps to 3.1 per cent. 
 
The report further said that a delay in the CPC's payouts will mean that the fiscal impetus to growth — which was earlier pencilled for FY26 — is likely to get pushed to FY27 and early FY28. 
 
“Historically, it is seen that lump-sum payouts with arrears propels urban discretionary consumption. This is a classic real-world application of Engel’s law. Household spending is biased towards greater purchases of big-ticket goods such as cars, consumer electronics, and services such as air travel. As a corollary, a part of the increase in disposable incomes will also make its way into savings — possibly bank deposits and equity investments,” the report added.
 
Besides, the report also notes that 8th CPC’s fitment factor could be close to 2, as compared to 2.57 of the 7th CPC.
 
This will translate into a revision in minimum pay to ₹35,000- 37,000 (from ₹18000 as announced by 7th CPC).
 
The total cost to the exchequer, for revision in pay, allowances and pensions could be in the range of ₹2-2.5 trillion.
 
This is more than double the 7th CPC cost pegged at ₹1 trillion.
 
“Assuming a Marginal Propensity to Consume (MPC) between 0.6 and 0.7, we estimate the impact of 8th CPC to be 65-80 bps on annualised private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) growth and 40-50 bps on GDP growth. With CPC payouts adding at least 0.6 per cent to the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio, the government will have to create fiscal space for its financing,” the report said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Need proactive outreach for easy transition to new GST rates: CBIC chief

MFI credit cost to moderate to 4-4.5% in FY26, 3-3.5% in FY27: ICRA

Premium

Banks urge RBI to extend G-Sec issuances into March amid heavy supply

Ujjivan SFB to raise ₹2,000 crore via QIP; awaits RBI licence decision

UPI usage at bars, food joints rises in August; discretionary spending up

Topics :Finance CommissionCabinet approves 15th Finance Commission15th Finance CommissionPay Commission

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story