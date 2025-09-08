MFI credit cost to moderate to 4-4.5% in FY26, 3-3.5% in FY27: ICRA

After a surge in FY25, the credit cost of microfinance institutions (MFIs) is expected to moderate from the 7.2 per cent Q1 FY26 level to 4–4.5 per cent in FY26 and further to 3.0–3.5 per cent in FY27. Credit costs—money set aside for stressed loans—had jumped to 6.9 per cent in the year ended March 2025 from 2.3 per cent in FY24 due to higher provisions and write-offs of bad loans, according to rating agency ICRA.

In its report on 22 non-banking financial companies acting as MFIs (NBFC-MFIs), ICRA said elevated credit costs from asset quality pressures adversely impacted earnings, with NBFC-MFIs reporting losses in FY25. Credit costs further escalated in the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1 FY26).

Referring to profitability, ICRA noted that downward revisions in lending rates amid regulatory concerns and rising funding costs compressed net interest margins (NIMs) in FY25. ALSO READ: Opec to boost output for market share; Brent may fall below $65 a bbl The sector continues to face challenges from borrower over-leveraging, socio-political disruptions and operational issues, particularly employee attrition, the report added. Lenders remain cautious in extending credit to the sector due to ongoing asset quality concerns and regulatory actions. An increase in borrower rejection rates also resulted in subdued disbursements. Assets under management (AUM) of NBFC-MFIs shrank by 12 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY25 and by 17 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1 FY26 amid operational challenges and asset quality issues. This contrasts with AUM growth of 36 per cent in FY23 and 27 per cent in FY24.