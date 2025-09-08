UPI usage at bars, food joints rises in August; discretionary spending up

Spending through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in August indicated a modest rebound in discretionary areas such as bars, pubs, and restaurants, data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) showed, according to a report by NDTV Profit.

Within the food and beverage segment, overall transactions grew 6 per cent month-on-month to ₹49,800 crore. Payments at liquor shops and similar outlets reached ₹6,100 crore, a 3.3 per cent rise from July's decline to ₹5,920 crore. Restaurants and dining establishments saw spending climb 7 per cent after two months of weak growth, while fast-food establishments registered a 5 per cent increase, with transactions totalling ₹14,500 crore, the report added.

“The revocations stand at 20 million every month…There is a debit execution failure which is because there is not enough money in the user’s bank account. There are many cases of micro investment mandates, like for an SIP or loan repayments,' a source told Business Standard. However, despite these revocations, the AutoPay segment continues to expand on a yearly basis. NPCI figures show that in July 2025, remitter banks registered over 50 million new AutoPay mandates—nearly double the 26 million logged in July 2024. In the same month, mandate executions more than doubled to reach 808 million from 392 million the previous year.