Ahead of Modi-Trump meet, rupee logs biggest single-day gain in 2 years

The rupee surged against the dollar on Tuesday on the back of aggressive intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) via dollar sales just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ’s meeting with US President Donald Trump. The RBI is speculated to have sold around $8 billion on Tuesday, which pulled back the Indian unit below the 87/$ mark, an appreciation of 0.74 per cent. It was the best-performing Asian currency on Tuesday. Foreign exchange dealers said state-owned banks, on behalf of the RBI, may have sold around $12 billion in the past two trading sessions. The rupee climbed up to 86.64 against the dollar during the day, logging its biggest single-day gain in around two years since March 23, 2023. The rupee settled at 86.83 per dollar, against the previous close of 87.43 per dollar.

"Our estimate is around $12 billion for Monday and Tuesday put together. This would likely be the largest intervention,” said the treasury head at a private bank.

“Honestly, no one expected this level of intervention—it seems like a precaution ahead of the upcoming Modi-Trump meeting. If things don’t unfold as expected, at least it won’t shoot up to 89/$ immediately," the official added.

Sourcing of energy by India from the US could be one of the agenda items during the Modi-Trump meet, petroleum ministry officials had hinted.

In a surprise move last evening, the central bank doubled the amount of government bonds it planned to buy in an open market operation (OMO) scheduled for Thursday. The move is now seen as compensating for rupee liquidity, which was sucked out from the foreign exchange market by selling dollars. As a result, dealers are expecting more OMOs now.

The rupee has depreciated by 3.94 per cent in the current financial year, whereas in the current calendar year, it has witnessed 1.40 per cent depreciation. In February, the rupee is down 0.24 per cent against the dollar so far.

“This surge was fuelled by significant intervention from the RBI, which sold dollars to support the currency amid pressure from global market volatility and continuous outflows by foreign institutional investors. While the RBI's measures are expected to keep the rupee stable in the near term, erratic statements from Trump could trigger short-term fluctuations,” said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive officer, IFA Global.

On the other hand, the dollar index was steady at 108.30 on Tuesday. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

Market participants said that the increased volatility will prevent heavy speculative trading against the domestic currency in the upcoming few sessions.

“People might avoid taking any heavy positions for now. We are expecting volatility tomorrow (Wednesday) as well,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “We heard that since the Prime Minister is going for the AI summit, future tariffs are likely to be imposed on us. So, in order to counter that tariff, the RBI intervened,” he added.

The rupee has depreciated by 2.94 per cent against the US dollar since November 6, 2024, the day the presidential election results were announced in the US, largely mirroring the 2.4 per cent appreciation in the dollar index during the same period.

The rupee had breached the key 87-per-dollar mark on February 4 as the dollar strengthened after US President Trump slapped tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. The tariffs on Mexico and Canada were paused later for a month.

The Indian unit fell to 87 per dollar from 86 per dollar in 15 trading sessions. The movement to 86 per dollar from 85 per dollar took 16 trading sessions. The rupee depreciated from 84 to 85 against the greenback in 46 working days, while the move from 83 to 84 took 478 days.