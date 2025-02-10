RBI to buy Rs 40,000 crore govt securities via OMO auction on Thursday

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The RBI plans to infuse Rs 2 trillion via an overnight variable rate repo (VRR) auction on Tuesday.

The RBI cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Friday to boost the sluggish economy but did not announce any liquidity-boosting measures, which led to an uptick in bond yields. | Photo: PTI
Anjali Kumari MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:26 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to purchase Rs 40,000 crore worth of government securities via open market operation (OMO) auction on Thursday, against the earlier notified amount of Rs 20,000 crore, the central bank said in a release on Monday.
 
“On a review of current and evolving liquidity conditions, the aggregate amount of OMO purchase has now been revised to Rs 40,000 crore,” the release said.
 
The RBI plans to purchase 7.17% GS 2030 maturing on April 17, 7.18% GS 2033 maturing on August 14, 7.10% GS 2034 maturing on April 8, 7.54% GS 2036 maturing on May 23, and 7.18% GS 2037 maturing on July 24.
 
“They did not announce additional measures in the monetary policy review last week but did promise to look after the liquidity situation. The deficit is widening again, which will be taken care of through the VRR and this additional amount in OMO will take care of the core liquidity deficit,” said a dealer at a private bank.
 
“Now that the rate cut has happened, we need surplus liquidity for monetary transmission,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

During the monetary policy review announcement, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra had assured to provide sufficient liquidity in the banking system, though no new measures were announced on liquidity in the policy.
 
“The Reserve Bank is committed to providing sufficient system liquidity. We have taken a number of steps in this regard. We will continue to monitor the evolving liquidity and financial market conditions and proactively take appropriate measures to ensure orderly liquidity conditions,” Malhotra said.
 
The net liquidity in the banking system has remained in deficit for the past eight consecutive weeks, ending February 7. The net liquidity was in deficit of Rs 1.33 trillion on Sunday, the latest data from the RBI showed.
 
First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

