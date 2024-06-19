Home / Finance / News / Allow foreign currency transactions in India via RBI: ICT Chairman Kapila

ICT Chairman KK Kapila said currently, even domestic transactions in the US dollar between entities within India necessitate routing through the US banking system

Internal foreign currency transactions within India require routing through the US. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2024 | 4:46 PM IST
Consultants and service providers have urged the government to enable direct foreign currency transactions within the country through RBI, bypassing the current practice of routing transactions via the US banking system.

Intercontinental Consultants and Technocrats (ICT) Chairman KK Kapila said currently, even domestic transactions in the US dollar between entities within India necessitate routing through the US banking system, incurring transaction fees.

"This practice results in substantial funds leaving our economy in the form of fees paid to American banks," Kapila added, who also heads Indian Road Federation (IRF).

He emphasised that it is illogical that internal foreign currency transactions within India require routing through the US, resulting in unnecessary costs to our businesses and economy.

According to Kapila, consultants and service providers emphasised the need for a streamlined approach where transactions involving foreign currencies like US dollars are facilitated directly through the RBI.

First Published: Jun 19 2024 | 4:46 PM IST

