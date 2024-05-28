Bank credit growth to moderate to 14% in FY25 after robust growth: CRISIL

The bank credit growth in India is expected to moderate to 14 per cent in the current financial year (FY25) after an estimated robust growth of about 16 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY23 and FY24. The growth in FY25 will be tempered by a high base effect, a revision in risk weights, and a somewhat lower pace of expansion in gross domestic product (GDP), according to CRISIL Ratings.

The strong economic activity and retail credit demand drove loan growth last financial year (FY24).

The fundamental drivers of credit demand are broadly intact, and a revival in private corporate capital expenditure (capex), especially towards the second half of FY25, can provide tailwinds.

CRISIL, in a statement, said the pace of deposit growth may also keep a check on credit growth, even though the differential between the two has reduced over the past year. The pace of deposit mobilisation gathered steam in FY24, growing by 13 per cent compared to 10 per cent in FY23. The gap between deposit growth and credit growth narrowed to 3.0 per cent in FY24 from almost 6.0 per cent in FY23.

Within the overall credit mix, the corporate segment, which has a 45 per cent share in bank advances, is expected to see steady growth of 13 per cent in FY25. The retail segment, with a 28 per cent share in bank advances, will show 16 per cent growth.

Ajit Velonie, senior director, CRISIL Ratings, said, “Growth in corporate credit will be supported by private sector industrial capex in FY25. This is underpinned by expectations that GDP growth will remain solid at 6.8 per cent.”

Retail credit will print a tad lower at 16 per cent compared to 17 per cent in FY24. This segment will feel the drag of lower growth in unsecured consumer credit as banks realign their strategies following the regulatory stipulation of an additional 25 percentage points risk weight and strengthen their underwriting processes to counter a potential rise in delinquencies.

The high-base effect, especially with the merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank in FY24, will also have a bearing on retail growth. Nevertheless, the relatively higher yields in unsecured consumer credit and, hence, the ability to absorb the higher capital charge will limit the decline in retail growth, CRISIL Ratings said.

Growth in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) segment, having a 16 per cent market share in overall credit, is estimated at 15 per cent in FY25, off a higher base, having expanded a robust 19 per cent in FY24. This segment will be supported by factors like a revival in downstream capex, the role of MSMEs in the central government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and benefits accrued from the Productivity-Linked Incentive scheme.

Also, with greater formalisation of the sector, including improving digital public infrastructure, the addressable base for banks has been expanding continuously. Agricultural credit growth will remain linked to monsoon trends but should witness a moderation on the back of a strong FY24, the agency said.