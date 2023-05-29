Bank of Baroda aims at 12-15% credit growth in FY23: Executive director

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday said it expects 12-15 per cent credit growth during the current financial year.

During the last financial the bank recorded a credit growth of 16 per cent.

"We aim at credit growth of 12-15 per cent while deposits are expected to grow at 12-13 per cent," BoB executive director Lalit Tyagi said on the sidelines of 'Bank of Baroda Rashtrabhasha Samman' Awards 2023 here.

The bank is using a digital platform for customer acquisition, he added.

The award has been instituted to recognise and promote literary works in various Indian languages (included under the 8th Schedule of the Constitution) as well as to make the best Indian literature available to Hindi readers through translations, thereby broadening the interest and making the novels accessible to a larger set of readers, he noted.