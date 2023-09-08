Bank of Baroda enables UPI ATM facility at over 6,000 ATMs across country

State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Friday announced that it has enabled the UPI ATM facility at over 6,000 ATMs across the country.

It is the first public sector bank to launch UPI ATMs, in coordination with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and powered by NCR Corporation, BoB said in a statement.

Customers as well as customers of all participating issuer banks using any UPI-enabled Mobile app can withdraw cash from Bank of Baroda UPI ATMs without using their debit card, it said.

Using the Interoperable Cardless Cash Withdrawal (ICCW) technology, which facilitates cardless cash withdrawals through ATMs, the UPI ATM enables seamless QR-based cash withdrawals, doing away with the need to carry a Card to withdraw cash, it said.

One of the major benefits of the UPI ATM facility is that customers can withdraw cash from multiple accounts linked to UPI, it said.

UPI ATM transactions are also quicker, convenient, and secured as they generate a single-use dynamic QR code for every transaction and ensure a safe banking experience, it said.