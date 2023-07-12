Home / Finance / News / Bank of India opens GIFT City branch, aims $1 bn biz by March 2024

Bank of India opens GIFT City branch, aims $1 bn biz by March 2024

State-owned Bank of India on Wednesday opened its branch in the GIFT City Special Economic Zone in Gandhinagar and expects to achieve a $1-billion business

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
"In order to reduce our cost of funds, the bank shall canvass foreign currency deposits through a wide network of our foreign branches," he said.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Bank of India on Wednesday opened its branch in the GIFT City Special Economic Zone in Gandhinagar and expects to achieve a USD 1-billion business through it by March 2024, a senior official said.

Bank of India also aims to touch a business of USD 4 billion with equal distributions of advances and deposits in the subsequent three years by March 2027 through its IFSC banking unit at GIFT City, its Managing Director and CEO Rajneesh Karnatak said.

Bank of India already has its presence in 15 foreign countries through 21 branches and four subsidiaries, a joint venture and a representative office. Through its GIFT City branch it will provide a range of global banking solutions to the clients, he said.

"We are expecting a USD 1 billion (Rs 8,227.35 crore) business by March 2024, out of which USD 500 million will be on deposit side and USD 500 million on advances side. In the subsequent three years, we plan to touch a figure of USD 4 billion with equal distributions of advances and deposits by March 2027," Karnatak said.

"In order to reduce our cost of funds, the bank shall canvass foreign currency deposits through a wide network of our foreign branches," he said.

He further said that its branch abroad will continue to function and there is no need to close any of them as of now as the bank has already closed ten branches in the last five years.

The BOI IBU (IFSC banking unit) has the twin advantage of being situated in India providing the benefit of the time zone window for its counterparts located globally with competitive pricing and quick processing from an experienced team, Karnatak said, adding that the bank's businesses through its GIFT City and branches abroad will be different.

"Here at GIFT City we will cater to the business of the foreign corporates who are coming to India for business and also international corporates who want to do international business. Our overseas centres are meant for Indian corporates who have set up JVs and other subsidiaries abroad," he told reporters.

BOI has branches in New York, San Francisco, Paris, Singapore, etc. and subsidiaries in countries like New Zealand, Uganda, Tanzania, and Indonesia. Besides, the lender also has a joint venture with the government of Zambia.

Also Read

Sensex ends 33 pts down in choppy trade; HDFC duo drops 3%, Maruti up 3.5%

RIL shines in lacklustre trade; Sensex ends 64 pts up; broader indices slip

Sensex zooms 340 pts, ends near 65,800; Nifty tests 19500; auto stocks lead

GIFT city expansion: 4 villages to be included, to become 3X present size

City Union Bank shares crash 13.5% after Q3 earnings dip on quarterly basis

Reserve Bank of India looking at banks' retail loan book more granularly

Shah asks NABARD to fix financing targets for rural sector for next 25 yrs

NBFC Dvara KGFS secures $10 mn in debt funds for capital adequacy, growth

Aye Finance allocates Rs 100 cr for credit to women micro enterprises

Startups on Shark Tank India see over Rs 1 billion in investment deals

Topics :Bank of IndiaGIFT City

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story