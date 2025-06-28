FM Nirmala Sitharaman nudges public sector banks to push credit growth

With credit growth slipping sharply, public-sector banks (PSBs) that have a high capital adequacy ratio, were nudged to increase lending activities during a review meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, said sources privy to the deliberations.

Scheduled commercial banks’ credit growth, after plunging to a three-year low of 8.97 per cent in the fortnight ended May 30, remained in single digits in the subsequent fortnight ended June 13, at 9.6 per cent, shows data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. This growth was over 20 per cent till March 2024.

