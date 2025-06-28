FM Nirmala Sitharaman nudges public sector banks to push credit growth

Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 12:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
After slipping to 12% in FY25, loans growth has fallen below 10%

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, with MoS Pankaj Chaudhary (right) and Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, chairs a review meeting of PSBs, in New Delhi on Friday (Photo: PTI)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 12:21 AM IST

With credit growth slipping sharply, public-sector banks (PSBs) that have a high capital adequacy ratio, were nudged to increase lending activities during a review meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, said sources privy to the deliberations. 
Scheduled commercial banks’ credit growth, after plunging to a three-year low of 8.97 per cent in the fortnight ended May 30, remained in single digits in the subsequent fortnight ended June 13, at 9.6 per cent, shows data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday. This growth was over 20 per cent till March 2024. 
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Reserve Bank of India public sector banks credit growth RBI NBFCs
