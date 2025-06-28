Centre extends CBDT chief Ravi Agrawal's tenure by 1 year till June 2026

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the re-appointment of Ravi Agrawal as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), extending his tenure on a contract basis for one year from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026 or until further orders.

Agrawal, a 1988-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service, was initially appointed as CBDT Chairman effective July 1, 2024 up to his date of superannuation on September 30, 2024. His appointment order at that time specified that he would continue on “re-appointment on contract basis” until June 30, 2025 under the usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers and in relaxation of the recruitment rules.