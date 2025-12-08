Home / Finance / News / Berkley IFSC Branch first P&C insurer in GIFT City with dual licences

Berkley IFSC Branch first P&C insurer in GIFT City with dual licences

Berkley Insurance Company IFSC Branch has become the first P&C insurer in GIFT City to hold both insurance and reinsurance licences, and will focus on specialty lines by end-FY26

deposit insurance
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 6:58 PM IST
Berkley Insurance Company IFSC Branch, part of Berkley Insurance Asia—which announced the launch of its India operations last week—has become the first property and casualty (P&C) insurer in GIFT City to hold both insurance and reinsurance licences, said Shashi Nair, CEO–Asia, Berkley Insurance Asia, and Unnati Bajpai, CEO and principal officer–India, Berkley Insurance Company, IFSC Branch. The company plans to focus on specialty lines and commence operations across these segments by the end of financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
 
Which specialty insurance lines will the company prioritise in FY26?
 
For FY26, the company intends to concentrate on specialty insurance lines, including financial lines, cyber, casualty, professional indemnity, species insurance and marine insurance.
 
How does Berkley plan to operate as both an insurer and a reinsurer?
 
“We are both an insurance and reinsurance company. We can operate as an insurance company and issue a policy if the underlying insured has a GIFT City address or is in a special economic zone (SEZ). But at the moment, we are focused on the reinsurance business—specialty lines,” said Shashi Nair, chief executive officer (CEO), Berkley Insurance Asia.
 
Why does Berkley see facultative reinsurance as a fit for India?
 
Berkley Insurance Asia is a specialty insurer that provides facultative reinsurance, and according to company officials, this model aligns well with the needs of the Indian market.
 
What product areas will drive Berkley’s initial years in India?
 
“We have a natural inclination towards specialty products—financial lines (Directors and Officers, Crime), cyber, casualty, professional indemnity, species insurance and marine insurance. These will be the areas of product focus in the first few years of operations,” said Unnati Bajpai, CEO and principal officer–India, Berkley Insurance Company, IFSC Branch.
 
What approvals has the GIFT City branch received from IFSCA?
 
The company received approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) for its GIFT City branch in December 2024.
 
How does a GIFT City licence affect reinsurance placement preference?
 
According to officials, India is one of the fastest-growing insurance markets globally, and being present within the country helps in better understanding of the business. Additionally, with the licence to operate from GIFT City, the company moves from tier 4 to tier 2 in the order of preference for reinsurance placements. India’s ambition to become a reinsurance hub, coupled with GIFT City IFSC’s progressive regulatory environment aligned with international best practices, further supports this strategic move.

Topics :GIFT CityInsurance Sectorfinance sector

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

